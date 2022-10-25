Virgin Australia picks Intelsat for Inflight Wi-Fi

Intelsat has been selected to provide high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi to Virgin Australia’s fleet of existing 737NG aircraft and future-delivery 737MAX aircraft.

The 2Ku antennas that facilitate the IFC system will be installed gradually over 18 months on more than half of the airline’s fleet starting mid-December 2023.

The service will be complimentary for the airline’s Business Class guests and Beyond and Velocity Platinum members. For all other guests, Wi-Fi access will be available for a nominal fee.

“We’re going to deliver a streaming-quality, always-on, reliable inflight internet product onboard Virginia Australia’s fleet of 737 aircraft,” said Dave Bijur, SVP of Intelsat Commercial Aviation. “We’re adding 737MAX aircraft for the first time with Virgin Australia, and they’ve made a technology decision that expands our relationship and will delight their guests.”



