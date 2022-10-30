Video: Prospects for Telco Cloud and Edge

Join us on a 1-mile walk around central San Jose, California to discuss some of the big trends around Telco Cloud and Edge while enjoying the scenery.
Our topics:
01:31 Are you seeing real deployments at the edge?
2:07 Who are the main players that we are talking about?
2:53 The Sustainability imperative
4:09 Is there a killer application or killer network function?
5:17 Who has the early advantage in terms of edge deployments and strategy?
6:07 What can you tell us about Kaboom?
8:54 There are really just a handful of significant suppliers for 5G infrastructure. Are they sincere about openness
9:10 Let's talk about OCP for the service provider world
12:00 How many edge locations do telcos really need?
13:21 Will the Metaverse, AR, and VR become big drivers for the edge?
17:47 Ecosystem partners including Red Hat
18:53 How is the P4 programming language being used?
20:42 The Start-up Life