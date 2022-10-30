Video: Prospects for Telco Cloud and Edge

Join us on a 1-mile walk around central San Jose, California to discuss some of the big trends around Telco Cloud and Edge while enjoying the scenery.

Our topics:

01:31 Are you seeing real deployments at the edge? 2:07 Who are the main players that we are talking about? 2:53 The Sustainability imperative 4:09 Is there a killer application or killer network function? 5:17 Who has the early advantage in terms of edge deployments and strategy? 6:07 What can you tell us about Kaboom? 8:54 There are really just a handful of significant suppliers for 5G infrastructure. Are they sincere about openness 9:10 Let's talk about OCP for the service provider world 12:00 How many edge locations do telcos really need? 13:21 Will the Metaverse, AR, and VR become big drivers for the edge? 17:47 Ecosystem partners including Red Hat 18:53 How is the P4 programming language being used? 20:42 The Start-up Life