"You can feel the energy".

Rebecca Weekly, Chair of the Open Computer Project, provides a wrap-up of this year's #OCPSummit20222 in San Jose, California.

Sustainability has become a key tenet for everything at OCP. A new working group was established. Future technologies, including optical interconnects, are being explored. Innovation in data center infrastructure remains the focus.

https://youtu.be/hmfaci8MUBQ