Versa secures $120 million for its SASE platform

Versa Networks secured additional financing of $120 million for its single-vendor SASE platform, which delivers AI/ML-powered SSE and SD-WAN.

The pre-IPO round was led by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Inc. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) also participated in the funding.

“As the leader in SASE, the fastest growing security and networking category, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security,” said Kelly Ahuja, CEO of Versa Networks. “This funding will allow us to expand our go-to-market and accelerate new innovations that will further expand the market opportunity for us as a company.”

“We are excited to support the Versa team and its vision to drive innovation across cloud, data and network security,” said Matt Singer, Managing Director, BlackRock. “SASE represents an important and fast-growing market that is at the core of organizations’ digital transformation and Versa, with its unified, single-code based architecture, is well positioned to deliver mission critical value to its customers.”

https://www.versa-networks.com