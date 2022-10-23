Verizon's 2022 CAPEX so far hits $15.8 billion

Verizon reported total revenue of $34.2 billion for Q3 2022, an increase of 4.0 percent from third-quarter 2021. Net income was $5.0 billion, a decrease of 23.3 percent from third-quarter 2021, and adjusted EBITDA1 of $12.2 billion, down 0.4 percent year over year.

"We took a number of actions in the third quarter that helped drive improved operational and financial performance, but we know there's still more work to be done," said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "The pricing actions we took earlier this year, as well as our new cost savings program, show that we are being deliberate and strategic in our decisions to strengthen our business. At the same time, we are focused on executing our 5G strategy, as we are covering every major market and accelerating our C-Band network build. We are on track to reach 200 million POPs within first-quarter 2023."

Highlights

Capital expenditures year-to-date were $15.8 billion, including C-Band spending of $4.5 billion.

Wireless:

Total wireless service revenue of $18.8 billion, a 10.0 percent increase year over year.

Total retail postpaid churn of 1.17 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.92 percent.

Postpaid phone net additions of 8,000.

Broadband: