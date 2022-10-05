Verizon lands $1.58B contract to update U.S. embassies

Verizon has been awarded a new Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract to modernize the global communications infrastructure and provide IT services for each of the Department of State’s (DOS) U.S. embassies, consulars, and other key locations around the globe.

The contract, worth $1.58 billion over the next 10 years, includes implementation and management of network solutions for the Department’s non-domestic footprint, including Asia, Africa, the Middle East and South America. This includes technology and network infrastructure for embassies in nearly 260 locations across the globe.

“We are uniquely qualified to provide the Department of State with powerful solutions to their global network consolidation and management needs,” said Maggie Hallbach, Senior Vice President, Public Sector at Verizon. “We have supported the Department of Defense and other national security and civilian customers with global critical infrastructure and communications for more than three decades.”

The contract includes a proven management approach using experienced Verizon Public Sector teams, clear processes and technology-enabled tools to deliver all service on time and according to service performance standards.

https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-lands-task-order-dept-of-state