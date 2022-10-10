Exploring high-density fiber and connector solutions

This free webinar will discuss the rapidly evolving solutions for high-density connectors and fiber technology. Topics include fiber reliability and new fiber types for OBO and high density applications, such as multicore fiber, thin fiber, PMF, BiDi/SWDM MMF, as well as hollow core fiber for low latency applications. The webinar will also discuss connector types (12 and 16 fiber MPO, SEN, SAC, MDC, expanded beam, etc.), connector performance and connector impact on system performance, end-face cleanliness and inspection.

Our guests include Bulent Kose, Principal Optical Engineer, Panduit Laboratories; Yi Sun, Senior R&D Engineer, OFS; and G. Mabud Choudhurry, Standards Manager, OFS.

Date: 19-October-2022

Time: 10am. Pacific

