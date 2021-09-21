UK's Hyperoptic to deploy Nokia’s 800GE-capable routers

Hyperoptic, the UK’s largest exclusively full fiber internet service provider, will deploy Nokia’s 800GE-capable 7750 SR-s routers, which are powered by its FP5 routing silicon.

FP5 allows the delivery of more than three times more capacity in the same space and power envelope as the Nokia FP4 hardware, currently in Hyperoptic’s IP network. The deployment of FP5 is one of the first in Europe.

Nokia said its system design innovation ensures that both the FP5 and FP4 can concurrently operate at line rate in the same SR-s system for economic, deterministic scaling of capacity along with extending the network life of deployed systems.

Vach Kompella, Vice President, IP Networks Division, Nokia, said: “We’re pleased to expand our relationship with Hyperoptic to help them deliver on two strategic priorities – future-proofed capacity and sustainability. Nokia’s IP routing solutions offer best in class scalability and efficiency, helping Hyperoptic sustainably manage their growth initiatives.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/10/04/nokia-selected-to-upgrade-hyperoptics-ip-core-network-for-increased-power-efficiency-and-capacity/