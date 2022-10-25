TIP forms Open Fixed Access Networks group

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Fixed Broadband Project Group has established an Open Fixed Access Networks sub-group to collaboration between major industry players including Telefonica, TIM and Vodafone.

The new Open Fixed Access Networks sub-group will focus on improving interoperability and diversity in the access network, accelerating innovation through modernisation of operations and deployment architectures, and boosting capacity in the last mile through transition from GPON to XGS-PON.

The group have already released the Open Fixed Access Networks Use Case Document, which describes:

The objectives and motivations for this new area of work

The most common deployment models adopted by operators today

The core characteristics of solutions that can be deployed to address these objectives

Bruno Cornaglia, Fixed Access Senior Manager at Vodafone said: “In Vodafone, we see that openness and disaggregation are key principles that allow us to build the flexible and agile network we need to support our evolving customer needs. Our work in this area complements similar work elsewhere in the network, for example with OOPT and OpenRAN, and we’re excited that this project will help realize these same benefits in the fixed access network.”

https://telecominfraproject.com/major-operators-collaborate-through-the-telecom-infra-project-to-define-a-new-approach-to-building-open-and-disaggregated-fixed-access-networks/