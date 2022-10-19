Telecom Infra Project tackles metaverse-ready networks

Telecom Infra Project is launching a new project group to address metaverse-ready networks.

The TIP Metaverse-Ready Networks Project Group’s primary objective is to accelerate the development of solutions and architectures that enhance network readiness to support metaverse experiences. Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Sparkle, T-Mobile and Telefónica will be the initial co-chairs of the Project Group.

Working in close collaboration, the Project Group will aim to align on industry-wide network capabilities, specific APIs and mechanisms required to access end-to-end (E2E) network capabilities supporting immersive applications at scale. The group will define requirements and methods for measuring E2E Quality of Experience (QoE), and provide a prioritization of future network architectures needed to achieve metaverse readiness.

Alex Harmand, Head of Network Platforms at Telefónica and Co-Chair of the MRN Project Group said: “This new group will enable operators to address the exciting opportunities that the metaverse is creating in both the consumer and enterprise segments. Telefonica is looking forward to collaborating to define the network capabilities and associated APIs needed to enhance metaverse services. The TIP community is the perfect environment for this initiative, as it will allow us to leverage multiple current project groups, such as OpenRAN, Open Optical and Packet Transport, to deliver end-to-end architectures and solutions that we will then test in Telefonica’s and other TIP Community Labs.”

https://telecominfraproject.com/tip-launches-metaverse-ready-networks-project-group/