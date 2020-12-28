TAWAL to provide infrastructure for King Abdullah Economic City

TAWAL, the leading Saudi ICT Infrastructure company, will provide ICT infrastructure for King Abdullah Economic City.
These solutions will improve the efficiency of KAEC’s telecommunications network through the application of best practices and international standards.
Under the stipulations of the strategic agreement, TAWAL will acquire all the towers owned by the city, as well as the In-Building Solutions (IBS). TAWAL will manage and operate these assets to telecom service providers.
The agreement was signed during the “Future Investment Initiative” summit — which was held in Riyadh from 25 to 27 October — in the presence of TAWAL CEO, Eng. Mohammed Alhakbani, and KAEC CEO, Mr. Cyril Piaia.
https://www.stc.com.sa/content/stc/sa/en/about-stc/media-center/press-release/press-release-detail.html?id=tawal-acquires-king-abdullah-economic-city-telecommunication-towers