AIROHA, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based MediaTek,confirmed that is XGS-PON chips are now being used in customer premise equipment (CPE) by a U.S. broadband provider.

AIROHA says its XGS-PON ICs enable symmetric 8 Gbps upload and download speeds with 3ms low latency.

AIROHA has more than 1,100 staff coming from MediaTek's former IoT department and a number of IC design houses merged or purchased by MediaTek.

https://www.airoha.com