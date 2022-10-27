T-Mobile US adds 394K postpaid accounts in Q3, raises guidance

T-Mobile US announced additions of 394,00 postpaid net account additions in Q3 2022, a new record for the company. Postpaid phone churn was a low of 0.88%. The company also reported 578,000 High Speed Internet net customer additions. As a result, T-Mobile US raised its 2022 guidance for the third consecutive quarter.

"We’ve always said our aspiration was to be the first and only provider to offer customers both the best network and the best value without having to sacrifice one for the other — and based on another set of standout customer and financial results for Q3, it's clear we’re delivering on that promise," said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "On the heels of our highest ever postpaid account net additions and industry-leading postpaid and broadband customer growth, we are raising guidance for the third time this year. Our Un-carrier playbook continues to win in this ever-changing competitive and macro-economic climate and our momentum is only getting stronger.”

Highlights