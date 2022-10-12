Swisscom, NETSCOUT and Ericsson bring 5G packet processing in the cloud

Ericsson, Swisscom and NETSCOUT collaborated on a cloud-based packet data processing solution that provides automatic access to packet data and the ability to analyze raw packet data.

The solution aims to overhaul the traditional virtualised mobile network function (where data traffic is routed from the cloud and processed physically in a conventional manner). Instead, cloud-based packet data processing and network function monitoring are enabled – dramatically increasing network service assurance, analytics and cybersecurity.

The solution has been introduced to Swisscom’s newly deployed cloud-native, TLS-encrypted 5G network, and integrates Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core with built-in software (SW) probes and NETSCOUT’s vSTREAM.

Ericsson’s SW probe is a built-in virtual network probe solution for cloud native architecture that’s specifically designed to enable the monitoring and troubleshooting of cloud native functions (CNFs) and provide data streams for analytics. It provides two data sources: virtual tapping (virtual terminal access points – vTap) and event reporting. The vTAP makes packets available to third-party instrumentation like NETSCOUT’s vSTREAM, which turns the packet data into smart data extensible to service assurance, analytics and cybersecurity – providing actionable intelligence for operations and engineering. The event reporting provides metadata content on signaling procedures ready to be used for monitoring and troubleshooting purposes.

Martin Bürki, Managing Director Switzerland, Ericsson, says: “Swisscom, Ericsson, and NETSCOUT have addressed the industry challenge of providing end-through-end visibility in 5G networks handling cloudification and encryption. With this visibility, Swisscom can now assure the delivery of new and existing innovative mission-critical services with 5G.”