Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Spirent and Nokia show 800G interoperability

Tuesday, October 11, 2022  ,  

Spirent Communications and Nokia demonstrated 800G interoperability in data center environments. 

The interoperability testing was conducted at the recent Nokia SReXperts Americas event, leveraging Spirent’s B2 800G Appliance and the Nokia 7750 Service Routing (SR) platform powered by Nokia's FP5 network processor silicon. The demonstration featured Nokia generating 1.6Tbps of data through two Nokia 7750 SR series routers using 800G QSFP-DD DR8 optical transceivers. High-density 800G testing in a highly flexible, multi-rate 2U B2 test platform enables service providers and network operators to deploy muti-rate networking infrastructure to meet growing demand for network bandwidth. 

Nokia offers a suite of 800G enabled systems, scaling from linecards with 36x 800G QSFP-DD to fixed systems with 36x 800G QSFP-DD and 48x 800G QSFP-DD, including many smaller steps in between for the right scale power, capacity, and economics.

“Spirent has developed a comprehensive, end-to-end 800G testing suite that leverages our decades of experience in Ethernet testing,” said Aniket Khosla, VP of Cloud & IP Product Management at Spirent. “This latest successful 800G demonstration with Nokia to validate their FP5 network processing silicon and 7750 SR platform’s capability to support high-density standards based QSFP-DD 800G ports will ensure successful deployments of this complex new technology, while enabling Nokia’s customers to build deterministic, efficient high-speed networks to meet future needs and deliver high-quality user experiences.”

“For today’s IP networks to enable tomorrow’s applications, faster is better but it’s not enough,” said Ken Kutzler, VP of IP Routing Hardware at Nokia. “These networks must also be deterministic, secure, efficient, and consumable. Our high-profile demonstration with Spirent helped validate the market readiness of our FP5 silicon – the heart of Nokia’s IP service routing platforms – to deliver the right foundation to ensure IP networks can efficiently scale, evolve, and stay ahead of shifting market demands.”

https://www.spirent.com/products/800g-ethernet-testing

What's hot at OFC22? Spirent on 800G

Sunday, March 27, 2022    

One of the hottest topics at OFC22 was 800G (2x400G), enabled by 112Gbps electrical lanes, explains Steve Rumsby, Demo Architect, Spirent.A multivendor interoperability demo was hosted by the Ethernet Alliance.https://youtu.be/feZi4ipf...

READ MORE

Spirent and MultiLane collaborate on QSFP-DD 800G testing

Wednesday, September 15, 2021    

Spirent Communications has partnered with MultiLane, a global leader in data center interconnects, to offer vendor-neutral testing solutions supporting the 800G ecosystem. Specifically, Spirent and MultiLane are working together to resolve QSFP-DD800 testing challenges. QSFP-DD800 is one of the first port standards that uses individual electrical 100G lanes. The design, optimization, and fabrication of these 100G lanes presents a significant...

READ MORE

Spirent and Innolight test 800G

Monday, April 19, 2021    

Spirent Communications has validated an 800G optical transceiver from InnoLight Technology (Suzhou).The project successfully demonstrated an 800G link up and line rate traffic transmission using IEEE 802.3ck OSFP for VSR application. InnoLight and Spirent engineers worked closely to develop and get the 800G link operational to emulate the traffic of hyperscale datacenters.“We were delighted to work with Spirent to showcase this latest step towards...

READ MORE