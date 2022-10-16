SpaceX launches EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F Satellite

Eutelsat's HOTBIRD 13F satellite was successfully launched into Geostationary Transfer Orbit by SpaceX using a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F, which is one of two satellites built by manufacturer Airbus Defence and Space, is based on the Eurostar Neo telecommunications satellite platform. Once into orbit and positioned, the satellite EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F will, with its twin EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13G, reinforce and enhance the broadcast of more than a thousand television channels into homes across Europe, Northern Africa and the Middle East. Moreover, the satellites will offer advanced features in terms of uplink signal protection and resilience.

The two satellites will be replacing three older satellites at Eutelsat’s 13° East flagship neighbourhood position.

Pascal Homsy, Eutelsat Chief Technical Officer said: "Our congratulations to the Eutelsat, Airbus and SpaceX teams for successfully launching our EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F satellite into geostationary orbit. This satellite brings the latest technology resources of the new Eurostar Neo platform at our leading 13-degree East position and confirms a long-term partnership between Airbus and Eutelsat”.



