SpaceX launches EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F Satellite

Eutelsat's HOTBIRD 13F satellite was successfully launched into Geostationary Transfer Orbit by SpaceX using a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The two satellites will be replacing three older satellites at Eutelsat’s 13° East flagship neighbourhood position.
Pascal Homsy, Eutelsat Chief Technical Officer said: "Our congratulations to the Eutelsat, Airbus and SpaceX teams for successfully launching our EUTELSAT HOTBIRD 13F satellite into geostationary orbit. This satellite brings the latest technology resources of the new Eurostar Neo platform at our leading 13-degree East position and confirms a long-term partnership between Airbus and Eutelsat”.