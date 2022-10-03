SiTime supplies precision timing Tesla Dojo AI supercomputer

SiTime is delivering precision timing solutions for the Tesla Dojo System, a supercomputer that has been built with a no limits philosophy.

Through close engineering collaboration and multiple iterations over an extended period, SiTime’s engineers provided an alternative MEMS oscillator, along with system-level techniques, that fixed the problem for dense integration design of Dojo power module.

“The problem on Tesla’s Dojo power module is one of the more unique cases in my 35 year engineering career,” stated Nara Bharath, executive vice president of systems engineering at SiTime.“The power module for Tesla’s Dojo system is very dense, with vertical integration of key components, including clocks. We worked closely with Tesla engineers to find the root cause, select the right SiTime part and program it appropriately to fix this problem, ensuring that the system works in harsh conditions. Our collaboration with Tesla is a great example of how leaders can work together to advance the future of electronics.”



Bill Chang, Dojo’s system design lead, noted, “Solving density problems is the cornerstone of achieving our system performance. Unlike conventional designs, we had to design a unique power module which is very dense and integrates all components, including timing. SiTime’s MEMS clocking technology and system-level knowledge enabled a power module that optimized unprecedented density and complex integration, which in turn, enabled high system performance on Dojo.”



