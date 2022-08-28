Saudi Arabia's stc forms a new infrastructure company

Saudi Arabia's stc Group launched Center3 Company, a new company that will be the owner of the digital infrastructure assets owned by stc Group, including data centers, submarine cables, international points of presence, and internet exchange points.

Center3 Company aims to be the digital regional center for the Middle East and North Africa, operating a group of carrier-neutral data centers and a provider of international communication for the telecommunications sector through a submarine fiber-optic network. It aims to develop digital businesses and enhance investment opportunities in international communication services and data centers by providing the latest communication, hosting technologies and raising the capacity of data centers to meet the needs of the Asian, European, and African markets, and the rest of the world.

The inauguration took place in the presence of H.R.H Prince Mohammad bin Khalid Al Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of stc Group, His Excellency the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, and a number of excellencies and senior executives of stc Group.

"The stc Group launched Center3 to enhance the digital system, to contribute to enhancing the KSA's position as a regional digital center, and it’s in line with our strategy to expand the scope and markets to achieve digital empowerment," said Eng. Olayan Alwetaid, stc Group CEO.

"At Cnter3, we aim to build an integrated ecosystem of cables and data centers to attract Hyper-scalers, big data, local and international service providers,” said Fahad Alhajeri, Center3 CEO.

Previously at LEAP, the International Conference, stc Group announced the launch of an initiative to establish a main digital center for MENA region with an investment of $1 billion, with the aim of enabling growth in KSA's economy and GDP. This comes in cooperation with regional and international partners. Furthermore, the group had recently inaugurated the submarine cable "Saudi Vision Cable,” a high-speed submarine cable in the Red Sea, through its first landing station in Jeddah, which extends for a distance of 1,160,000 meters, and provides high-speed access across the KSA’s borders through four landing stations: Jeddah, Yanbu, Dhaba, and Haql.

https://www.stc.com.sa/content/stcgroupwebsite/sa/en/media-center/press-release/press-release-detail.html?id=launch-center3