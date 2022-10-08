RIP: Ryan Ding, 53, head of Huawei's Enterprise and Carrier Groups

Huawei noted the unexpected death of Ryan Ding Yu, president of both its enterprise business group and its carrier business group, on Friday at the age of 53. He joined the company in 1996 and served in a number of top executives roles in recent years, including on the deputy chairman of the supervisory board, and president of the corporate leadership management department.



Local media report that Mr. Ding collapsed after taking part in a 28km run.



"It is with deep sadness that we confirm that Mr. Ding Yun, Vice Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of the Company, passed away in the early hours of October 7, 2022, aged 53, due to sudden illness."







https://www.huawei.com/en/executives/supervisory-board/ding-yun Local media report that Mr. Ding collapsed after taking part in a 28km run."It is with deep sadness that we confirm that Mr. Ding Yun, Vice Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of the Company, passed away in the early hours of October 7, 2022, aged 53, due to sudden illness."