Rambus posts strong Q3, exceeding guidance

Rambus posted Q3 GAAP revenue of $112.2 million, with licensing billings at $62.2 million, product at was $58.6 million, and contract and other revenue of $23.7 million. The company also generated $80 million in cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter.
Separately, Rambus extended its patent license agreement with Samsung Electronics. This substantially maintains the existing financial terms and provides Samsung with broad access to the full Rambus patent portfolio through late 2033. Other terms and details are confidential.
https://investor.rambus.com/press-releases/press-release-details/2022/Rambus-Reports-Third-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results/default.aspx