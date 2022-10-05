Qunnect raises $8M for quantum-secure networking

Qunnect, a start-up based in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City, announced its Series A financing of over $8 million for development of quantum-secure networking technology.

Spearheaded by CEO Dr. Noel Goddard and founders Dr. Mehdi Namazi and Mael Flament, Qunnect is developing quantum-secure networking technology designed for scalable deployment on existing telecom fiber infrastructure.

Qunnect's products include an entangled photon source with compatibility to atomic-based devices and a high fidelity quantum memory, are key enablers for applications in quantum sensing and computing. The company said the new funding will be used to further develop their product suite, scale manufacturing, and launch a multi-node R&D quantum network testbed to demonstrate entanglement distribution protocols. This network, connected to existing fiber optic cable in New York City, will be the first of its kind in the US.

"We are very proud to announce the establishment of our state-of-the-art testbed in the US, especially significant news, given the announcement of the Nobel Prize for the elegant physics enabling quantum communication. This testbed will open the door for customers in financial services, critical infrastructure, and telecom to test our technologies in the New York metropolitan area," explains CEO Dr. Noel Goddard. "This project allows us to showcase our first-of-their-kind quantum memory and entanglement sources, as well as our quantum network support hardware for precise timing and qubit stabilization. On this journey, we are thrilled to have the support of Airbus Ventures, a leading quantum investor who shares our vision of developing quantum technologies to lead the next wave of ultra-secure communications."

"At Airbus Ventures, we are particularly interested in investing in enabling technologies that make quantum practically usable, out of the lab environment and into the real world, where these portfolio companies can aid in tangibly addressing major security challenges being faced today," notes Airbus Ventures Partner Nicole Conner. "We were immediately drawn to Noel and her leadership, quickly paving the way as the leading voice in quantum internet technology, and we are confident that the team's breakthrough testbed at Brooklyn Navy Yard is just the beginning of a sequence of transformative work. We are proud to back such an exceptional team and to be joined by such an incredible investor syndicate."



