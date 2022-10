Bapi Vinnakota, project lead for the Open Compute Project's Open Domain-Specific Architecture (ODSA) initiative, provides an update on the chipset architecture following #OCPSummit2022 in San Jose, California. Two specs have been released this year. A mechanism to describe chiplets in XML was also discussed.

There was also a session on the Bunch-of-Wires interface.

https://youtu.be/6is_y09wSBc