Orange outlines energy saving plan in France

During peak consumption, Orange will cut 5 to 10% of its instantaneous electricity consumption for one hour per day. Switching to electric battery for several thousand fixed network installations will help save up to 20 MW, i.e. the instantaneous consumption of a medium-sized city with 40,000 inhabitants. These energy efficiency measures will have no negative impact on users.

The temperature in offices is now set at 19°C. On days when there are few visitors, Orange proposes closing some quieter work spaces to reduce their electricity and heating consumption.

Since September 1, 2022, window lighting at all Orange stores in France is switched off 30 minutes after closing at the latest.

During peak consumption, SMS will be sent to Orange employees and customers to raise awareness of environmentally-friendly actions, like switching off their boxes when not in use; switching to Wi-Fi at home, or enabling standby mode for their Livebox and TV set-top box. Extended standby mode on the Livebox 6 can reduce energy consumption by 95%.

As a signatory of the Ecowatt charter, Orange will also display an electricity status report on the Orange TV home page, allowing every TV viewer to see the amount of electricity available in France.

Christel Heydemann, Orange CEO, explains: “In an uncertain geopolitical and economic context, we share the French government's concerns and we have developed a concrete plan to support the national energy saving initiative. By offering to cut consumption at several thousand technical sites for one hour, we will reduce our instantaneous power requirements by up to 10%, without impacting the service offered to users. But I must point out that networks are crucial for an effective society. We must work together to avoid load shedding measures this winter”.

