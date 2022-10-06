Orange Business Services delivers SD-WAN for Norauto

Norauto, a leading automotive service company in France that provides multi-brand maintenance, equipment and repairs, selected Orange Business Services to upgrade its network infrastructure to SD-WAN, supporting its digital transformation.

Norauto will use Orange Business Services’ Flexible SD-WAN to provide individual stores with direct access to cloud-hosted applications. In addition, with cyber risks on the rise, it was key for Norauto to reinforce security at all of its outlets. To meet these challenges, Flexible SD-WAN is based on the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution and the expertise from Orange Cyberdefense, European leader in cybersecurity services.

Beyond the SD-WAN technology, the project was co-constructed with Norauto in two stages. Orange Business Services teams first set up hybrid MPLS and broadband internet links before starting the second phase, which is the full migration to broadband internet access links, currently in progress.

“We are delighted to support an innovative company like Norauto and help solve its business requirements. This major project demonstrates our ability to innovate and adapt to the specific needs of each business. Our know-how and understanding of the challenges the IT team faces, has allowed us to build a new robust infrastructure in close collaboration with Norauto. All of this creates a positive impact for their business,” says Nadine Foulon-Belkacémi, Executive Vice President, French Major Clients, Orange Business Services.



