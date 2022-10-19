Open Compute Project and LF target Silicon Root of Trust

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) and the Linux Foundation (LF), which are now collaborating on hardware-software co-design strategy, announced "Caliptra", a new effort to standardize silicon embedded hardware root of trust (ROT) security.

Caliptra is supported by AMD, NVIDIA, Microsoft and Google. The hardware root of trust provides a set of security properties that anchor the security of a system-on-a-chip (SOC), including CPUs, GPUs and SSDs, into the hardware.

"An important part of the OCP mission, on top of serving our hyperscale operator community, is to make it easy for everyone to consume hyperscale innovations, which end up embedded in OCP recognized products. Understanding that deployable solutions need hardware and software that is integrated into a complete and validated solution, we are pleased to be able to bring together the strengths of the Linux Foundation for collaborative open source software development and the OCP for hardware specifications, and ability to develop supply chains for emerging markets. As part of the expanded collaboration with LF, we are pleased to have new security contributions from Google and Microsoft," said George Tchaparian, CEO Open Compute Project Foundation.

"The Linux Foundation is happy to collaborate with the OCP to create communities that participate on both LF and OCP projects with a common goal and harmonized process to deliver market ready solutions combining open hardware and software," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "We also look forward to partnering with the OCP on go-to-market initiatives developing emerging market supply chains in support of our vendor and system integrator members."

"Independent hardware and software initiatives by different communities and consortiums often require significant integration efforts by the industry. Vendors need to convert and integrate the initiative into solutions with the market need in mind. The net effect is that many innovations never see the light of the day or serve the needs of the broader market. The expanded collaboration between the Open Compute Project and Linux Foundation has the strong potential to accelerate the absorption of open innovations into meaningful products and services", said Ashish Nadkarni, Group Vice President and General Manager, Worldwide Infrastructure at IDC.

https://www.opencompute.org/blog/cloud-security-integrating-trust-into-every-chip