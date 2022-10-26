OIF appoints Board of Directors

OIF announced its newly elected Board of Directors and Officers. T

Board of Directors:

Ian Betty, Ciena, was elected to the Board (two-year term)

Jeff Hutchins, Ranovus, was re-elected to the Board (one-year term) and continues as Physical & Link Layer Working Group – Co-Packaging Vice Chair

Mike Li, Intel, was elected to the Board (one-year term)

Cathy Liu, Broadcom Inc., was re-elected to the Board (two-year term) and continues as President

Gary Nicholl, Cisco, was re-elected to the Board (two-year term) and continues as Secretary/Treasurer; and as Physical & Link Layer Working Group – Management Co-Vice Chair

Continuing in their positions are:

Dave Brown, Nokia, continues to serve as Director of Communications

Mark Filer, Google, continues to serve on the Board as Vice President

Jeffery Maki, Juniper Networks, continues to serve as a board member; and as Physical Layer User Group Working Group Chair

Officers:

Karl Bois, Nvidia, was re-elected as Technical Committee Vice Chair

Lyndon Ong, Ciena, was re-elected as Market Awareness & Education Committee Co-Chair, Networking

Klaus-Holger Otto, Nokia, was re-elected as Technical Committee Chair

Nathan Tracy, TE Connectivity, was elected Market Awareness & Education Committee Co-Chair, Physical & Link Layer Working Group

“As a member-driven organization, the Board and Officers are critical to furthering OIF’s mission to drive innovation and interoperability in today’s market,” said Cathy Liu, President of OIF. “We congratulate our new and returning members serving on the Board of Directors and Officers and thank them for their continued commitment to OIF.”

