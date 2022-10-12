Octasic rebrands as it focuses on custom 5G/4G solutions

Octasic unveiled its new corporate branding that better reflects the company’s 24-years of industry expertise and its vision to become a leader in the creation of the most advanced custom wireless solutions across the commercial, government, and defence markets.

Octasic, which is based in Montreal, offers develops programmable silicon for mission-critical custom wireless applications. Octasic enables both enterprise and government clients to go beyond commercial applications and build a myriad of customized base station, user-equipment (UE), and software-defined radio (SDR)-based systems deployed for numerous private network environments, including Industrial IoT, Non-Terrestrial Networks, tactical, automated warehouses, and autonomous mobile robots.

Octasic said it is proud to work with global technology innovators such as Capgemini and Radisys. Cambridge Consultants, part of Capgemini Group, has developed custom full-scale systems delivering breakthrough performance, tailored for specific mission critical communication and IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things) applications. Engineering teams at Capgemini have created an engineering center of excellence designing, integrating, and optimizing L1/L2/L3 for 5G RAN systems for Aerospace, Defense and Industrial customers. Radisys is an industry pioneer in delivering complex and high-performance subsystems RAN software across 3G/4G/5G to Defense and Public Safety customers, amongst others.

“We want to shape the future of customized wireless solutions for a connected and more secure world,” said Sébastien Leblanc, CEO of Octasic. “The time is right for a more cohesive and inspiring brand story that unites all our clients, partners and the incredible people at Octasic who build and support our highly advanced hardware and software products from our multiple sites, worldwide.”

“The roll-out of the new Octasic brand identity was an essential part to the company’s growth plan and to clearly communicate who we are today,” said James Awad, Vice President, Marketing and Programs, at Octasic. “This exciting new phase is about the depth of our expertise in signal processing and wireless development to rapidly expand into new wireless markets.”

https://www.octasic.com