OCP: Massive power efficiency gains for tape vs HDDs

IBM unveiled its Diamondback Tape Library, a high-density archival storage solution that is physically air-gapped to help protect against ransomware and other cyber threats in hybrid cloud environments.

IBM Diamondback, which can store hundreds of petabytes of data, is designed for both traditional and "new wave" hyperscalers – global enterprises aggregating massive customer data sets.

In this video, Shawn Brume highlights the platform, including its power efficiency advantage over HDDs in OCP data centers.



