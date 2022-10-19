OCP launches Composable Memory Systems Project

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) is pursuing a Composable Memory Systems (CMS) Project. Work started in February 2021 when the Future Technologies Initiative - Software Defined Memory (SDM) began studying the use cases, interconnect preferences and system characteristics of such memory systems.

CXL can enable memory expansion within a system locally, but also can enable more innovative solutions that allow pooling/sharing of memory across multiple hosts.

The Composable Memory Systems Project aims to follow a a hardware-software co-design strategy , developing a community to standardize and drive adoption of tiered and hybrid memory technologies and solutions that can benefit data center applications across industries such as AI-ML/HPC, Virtualized Servers and Cache/Databases.

OCP members who have joined this effort include Meta, Microsoft, Intel, Micron, Samsung, AMD, VMware, Uber, ARM, SMART Modular, Cisco and MemVerge. As the group becomes a formal sub-project under the OCP Server Project, the industry can join and drive the memory focused innovations to adoption.

As the CSM group formally launches as an OCP Project, we would like to invite all of you to participate and help us drive this next frontier of innovation for computational infrastructure systems from the perspective of a hardware and software and systems architecture.

https://www.opencompute.org/blog/ocp-launches-composable-memory-systems-subgroup