OCP: Introducing CXL Memory Pooling

Astera Labs has demonstrated the industry's first CXL memory pooling solution to reduce memory stranding, optimize memory utilization and reduce TCO for cloud servers.
The demo shows how memory pooling can be deployed today with Leo and CXL 1.1-capable 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors.
Presented by Ahmad Danesh, Sr. Director, Product Management, Astera Labs.
New CXL 3.0 spec doubles the data rate to 64GTs
The CXL Consortium announced the release of the CXL 3.0 specification, doubling the data rate to 64GTs compared to the 2.0 generation.The idea with CXL is to maintain memory coherency between the CPU memory space and memory on attached devices, allowing resource sharing. “Modern datacenters require heterogenous and composable architectures to support compute intensive workloads for applications such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning...
Marvell to acquire Tanzanite for Compute Express Link (CXL)
Marvell agreed to acquire privately-held Tanzanite Silicon Solutions, a start-up based in Milpitas, California that is developing advanced Compute Express Link (CXL) technologies. Terms of the all-cash transaction were not disclosed. Marvell said the future cloud data center will be built on fully disaggregated architecture utilizing CXL technology, requiring greater high-speed interconnectivity than ever combined with optimized compute, networking,...