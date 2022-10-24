OCP: Future Technology Symposium

The OCP's Future Technology Symposium invites authors from academia, startup, industry and venture communities to submit papers in five technological tracks: Network, High Performance Computing (HPC), Data Center Efficiency, Systems (server, storage, switches) and Power and Other Data Center Sustainable Solutions.

Lesya Dymyd shares highlights from #OCPSummit2022, including posters presented by contributing authors.

More info on the program is here:

https://www.opencompute.org/summit/ocp-future-technologies-symposium/