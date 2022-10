Openness, efficiency, scalability, and sustainability are key themes at this year's #OCPSummit2022. One of the big challenges ahead is I/O scaling and this perhaps leads to a rethinking of the fabric architecture.

Enfabrica, a Silicon Valley start-up still in stealth-mode, is looking to contribute to the OCP community.

Company founders Roshan Sankar and Shrijeet Mukherjee discuss.

https://youtu.be/--jLr2TM3IU