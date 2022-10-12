Nutanix extends its hybrid cloud environment to Microsoft Azure

Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) are now available on Microsoft Azure, extending the Nutanix hybrid cloud environment to Microsoft Azure dedicated bare metal nodes in North America.

Customers can now run workloads on NC2 on Azure and manage Azure instances from Nutanix's management interface. Nutanix says this enables customers to run hybrid workloads seamlessly across private clouds and Microsoft Azure without needing to re-architect their applications.

“Organizations are embracing hybrid multicloud to easily scale from on-prem to the public cloud, optimize costs for performant and secure workloads, and tap into a flexible subscription model,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “NC2 on Azure gives our customers a frictionless on-ramp to Azure with consistent management of apps and data across their hybrid multicloud environment.”

“While public cloud has solidified as a crucial investment for businesses, many customers need to run and manage workloads across public and private cloud environments,” said Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud + AI Group, Microsoft. “NC2 on Azure provides consistent management for businesses’ infrastructure across on-premises and cloud, reduces network latency, and increases cost efficiency.”

https://nutanix.com/azure