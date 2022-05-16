NTIA reports $5.5B in Middle Mile requests, exceeding allocation by 5X

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) received 235 applications requesting $5.5 billion in funding for the Enabling Middle Mile Infrastructure Grant Program. Applications were due by September 30th.

The Middle Mile grant program under the Biden administrations "Internet for All" initiative allocates $1 billion in funding to projects that connect high-speed Internet networks to each other and reduce the cost of bringing Internet service to communities that lack it.

"Middle mile infrastructure is the connective tissue that links the networks that serve homes and businesses,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Alan Davidson.

“NTIA’s Middle Mile Program is a force multiplier for connectivity and will be essential to delivering a cost-efficient Internet for All. The volume of applications we received demonstrates the high demand for increasing middle mile capacity throughout the country.”

NTIA said it will evaluate the applications and make awards on a rolling basis no earlier than March 2023.

