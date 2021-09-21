Nokia supplies 7750 Service Routers for ESnet6

Nokia confirmed that it is supplying its 7750 SR-s routers with Nokia-developed FP silicon and Service Router OS software for ESnet6, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) high performance network dedicated to collaborative scientific research. ESnet has deployed Nokia’s 7750 Service Router (SR) platforms to provide high-speed 100Gbps and 400 Gbps services over an IP/MPLS network designed to support over 46 Tbps of capacity.

Nokia7750 SR-s ssupports segment routing, EVPN-based services and model-driven management. ESnet research activities require petabyte traffic flows made possible through the Nokia FP silicon’s advanced traffic engineering and QoS capabilities combined with deep buffers. ESnet also selected Nokia’s Network Services Platform Path Computation Element, which builds upon the 7750 SR-s deployment, providing visibility of network and link usage and the ability to conduct traffic engineering of Segment Routing tunnels.

Inder Monga, Executive Director at ESnet, said: “ESnet6 represents a transformational change in the way networks are built for research, with improved capacity, resiliency, and flexibility. Together, we are enabling scientists around the world to conduct and collaborate on ground-breaking research in a faster and more efficient way.”

Mike Loomis, General Manager of Nokia Federal, said: “We are delighted to work with ESnet to help the scientific community advance the next generation of science. Our technology has set the foundation by more than tripling ESnet’s WAN from 100G to 400G, and it has been built to provide future-proofed scale and capacity. When ESnet is ready to scale to 800GE, we will be here to help them.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/10/13/nokia-partners-with-esnet-to-launch-terabit-next-generation-ip-network-with-400-gbps-access/