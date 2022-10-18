Nokia picks Ottawa for ICT and cyber security R&D hub

Nokia selected Ottawa, Ontario, for a new sustainable research and development (R&D) hub focused on information and communications technology (ICT) and cyber security innovation.

Nokia Canada plans to begin site construction in 2023 and expects to open the new facility in 2026. This project will transform Nokia Canada’s 26-acre campus at the Kanata North Business Park into a sustainable, accessible mixed-use corporate, residential and commercial hub where nearly 2,160 local employees, Ottawa residents and businesses, and Canada’s entire tech ecosystem can collaborate, innovate and drive Canadian and global wellbeing and prosperity. The facility is expected to create more than 340 new, high-value jobs.

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, said: “Nokia is helping to drive Canada’s tech leadership. This world-class, sustainable R&D hub will be one of Nokia’s most dynamic developments – and I’m proud that it will benefit the people of Ottawa also. This is an exciting day. I want to express my appreciation to the local, provincial and national governments for working with us on this project.”

