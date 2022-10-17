Nokia launches Generation 6 fiber access platform

Nokia launched its Generation 6 broadband platform for fiber access services, including 25G PON and future 50G and 100G PON.

The new Lightspan MF-14 platform promises unmatched capacity, sub-millisecond latency, intelligence, six nines reliability and the highest power efficienc for an optical line terminal (OLT). The platform offers 4x higher capacity than Nokia's previous generation. The is no single point of failures, ensuring the highest availability (six nines). SDN programmability and open APIs to enable control function by Nokia or 3rd party network control functions.

Nokia confirmed that the Lightspan MF-14 OLT in the world and has already been selected by customers building 25G PON in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Frontier Communications, the first in the U.S. to trial 25G PON, is also the first to evaluate MF-14 in its live network. CityFibre – the UK’s largest independent full fibre infrastructure platform – signed a 10-year equipment agreement to support its nationwide network upgrade.

Geert Heyninck, Nokia’s VP Broadband Networks, said: “Fiber-to-the-home is becoming fiber-for-everything. This is enabled by several technology advances, most notably higher speed PON technologies to accommodate all new services, and SDN to bring more intelligence in the network. If you think about it, the massive number of connection points on fiber make it a challenge to get an instant view of everything that happens in your network, fully automate network control, and perform actions with no service interruption. Our current portfolio is doing an excellent job in supporting many of these requirements for today’s and tomorrow’s services, but we are looking ahead. The MF-14 platform will suit operators who are planning large scale 25G PON, 50G and even 100G PON within the same environment.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/10/17/nokia-announces-most-advanced-fiber-broadband-platform-in-the-world/











