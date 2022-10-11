Nokia launches Altiplano marketplace for network automation apps

Nokia launched its Altiplano Application Marketplace for broadband network automation applications. Seven apps are available at launch, organized under the categories of Network Support, Network Insights and Network Automation. New apps and marketplace features will follow in 2023.

The ‘Altiplano Application Marketplace’ is named after Nokia’s pioneering broadband network controller suite and will include Nokia and third party apps. Alongside the marketplace launch, Nokia is making available an ‘Altiplano Developer Portal’ which provides a software development kit (SDK) and virtual lab environment for developers to build and test apps.

Geert Heyninck, Nokia’s VP Broadband Networks, said: “No two networks, and likewise no two automation solutions are alike. By opening up the Altiplano platform for developers, partners and customers to create and add applications, we’re pleased to offer exactly the flexibility they need.”



