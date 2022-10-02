Nokia deploys IP/MPLS for Poland’s nationwide TV network

Nokia, in collaboration with Emitel and Oscilloquartz, completed the deployment of Poland’s most advanced IP transport and synchronization network for the nationwide coverage of digital TV broadcast services.

The IP/MPLS network supports the nationwide infrastructure for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) and multimedia distribution. Digital Terrestrial Television (DVB-T2) is the primary TV source for over 13 million Polish viewers. This transport network, comprising over 500 Nokia IP/MPLS routers across 300 locations and more than 130 advanced Primary Reference Timing Clocks by Oscilloquartz simultaneously with other infrastructure and network elements, is one of the most advanced IP/MPLS transport networks supporting time synchronization distribution in Europe today.

The strategic decision by the Polish government and regulators to upgrade all broadcast systems to the new DVB-T2 standard required upgrading the transport network in order to increase capacity, support new applications, and ensure very high synchronization accuracy and resilience, providing viewers with consistently excellent sound and video quality. Since DVB-T2 broadcasting involves very stringent time synchronization requirements, the transport network plays a key role in ensuring network time synchronization with sub-microsecond accuracy for each DVB-T2 transmitter, protecting against signal interference and spoofing.

Marcin Guzy, Customer Team Head Poland at Nokia, said: “We are very excited to be a part of this project, bringing next-generation TV services to millions of households in Poland. This was one of the most technically advanced projects we have deployed recently. Thanks to the professionalism of the Emitel, Nokia and Oscilloquartz teams, we have proven that even the most complex network infrastructure can be put into operation within one year.”

