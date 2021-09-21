NL-ix powers its Internet Exchange with Nokia

NL-ix, the largest European distributed internet exchange provider, is deploying Nokia's 7750 SR-s platforms, powered by the FP5 routing silicon. The deployment will enable NL-ix to begin the rollout of 400GE and 800GE access and interconnection services for its cloud provider and national research and education network (NREN) customers.

This deployment of Nokia’s FP5 is one of the earliest in Europe. Its high capacity 400GE and 800GE capability will accelerate NL-ix’s ability to meet current and future customer demand for higher speed access and interconnection services at lower costs and with greater power efficiency. FP5 allows the delivery of more than three times the capacity as the Nokia FP4 hardware in the same space and power envelope.

The new deployment of the Nokia 7750 SR-14s will enable NL-ix to offer 800GE connectivity and increase the density of 400GE services in any of the more than 100 European data centers in which it operates. The IP deployment complements NL-ix’s European-wide low latency optical transport network provided by Nokia in 2021.

Mark Vanderhaegen, Director of Webscale Accounts at Nokia, said: “The rapid expansion of NL-ix makes it one of the largest and fastest growing internet exchange providers in the world. With this growth comes increasing customer demand for much higher speed access and interconnection. We are delighted that NL-ix has chosen Nokia’s market-leading IP routing platforms powered by FP5 silicon to upgrade its pan-European IP network infrastructure to 800Gb/s speeds.”