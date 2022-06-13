Nextlink rolls out Nokia's XGS-PON in 12 states

Nextlink Internet, a rural-based and rural-focused operator in the U.S., has chosen Nokia's XGS-PON solution to support network growth, connecting 200,000 homes and businesses in rural and exurban communities in its seven existing and five new states.

Nextlink is investing in network expansion, adding Texas, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wyoming and Louisiana to its footprint. The company is also expanding its reach into unserved and underserved areas in the states it already operates, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa and South Dakota.

Nokia’s XGS-PON technology allows Nextlink to deploy 10G broadband speeds with a simple path to 25G. In addition, Nextlink is leveraging Nokia’s ONT Easy Start SaaS to speed up and simplify service provisioning in customer homes coupled with WiFi Beacon residential gateways, which power an outdoor optical network termination (ONT) over CAT5/6 with POE+ eliminating the need for localized power.

Sandy Motley, President Nokia Fixed Networks, said: “We are pleased to grow our partnership with Nextlink. Nextlink is deploying a system uniquely capable of delivering GPON, XGS-PON and 25G PON over a common fiber infrastructure without having to replace hardware. In addition, Nextlink will be offering Nokia’s world-class managed WiFi solution that will ensure its customers have the ultimate broadband experience anywhere in their homes.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/10/04/nokia-and-nextlink-internet-roll-out-multi-gig-broadband-in-12-states/