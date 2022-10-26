NETGEAR's Q3 sales drop 14% yoy to $249.6 million

NETGEAR reported Q3 2022 net revenue of $249.6 million, a decrease of 14.0% from the comparable prior year quarter. Third quarter 2022 GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.10, as compared to $0.31 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Patrick Lo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NETGEAR, commented, “In the third quarter, we achieved revenue in the upper half of our guidance range, enabled by continued strong demand for our high-end WiFi mesh, 5G mobile hotspots, and ProAV managed switches. We delivered record revenue in the SMB business despite continued supply challenges throughout the quarter and experienced year over year growth in end user demand for our super premium WiFi mesh systems and 5G mobile hotspots. The overall market for super premium WiFi mesh, led by us, continues to grow year over year while the rest of the WiFi market contracted double digits, a strong validation of our CHP product strategy. We came in below guidance on operating margin due to supply constraints, primarily on our SMB and premium CHP products, which resulted in a missed opportunity to further improve our product revenue mix overall.”

https://investor.netgear.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx