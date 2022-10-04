NETGEAR debuts 5G mobile hotspot with WiFi6

NETGEAR expanded its line-up of 5G mobile hotspots.

The NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 Mobile Hotspot Router (MR6150) increases the maximum 5G speed that can be supported and adding 160MHz capability to connect with the latest WiFi 6 client devices. The M6 can hit a maximum combined WiFi speed of up to 3.6Gbps when connecting to 160MHz WiFi 6 devices.

Additionally, the M6 features an In-Home Performance Mode which boosts WiFi coverage up to 2,000 square-feet when the device is plugged in, and the battery is removed.

The device has a color touch screen to monitor data usage, view the WiFi name/password, check mobile signal strength and manage device and network settings. The Gigabit Ethernet and USB-C ports can be used to connect and distribute fast internet speeds to wired devices and external 5G antennas (sold separately) can be connected to the available antenna ports to boost reception in buildings, at remote sites or wherever network coverage is sparse.

The Nighthawk M6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SDX62 Mobile Platform.

