NEC charters submarine cable ship under 4 year contract

NEC Corporation signed a charter contract with U.K.-based Global Marine Systems for an optical submarine cable-laying ship for approximately four years.

The deal is for the submarine cable-laying ship "Normand Clipper", a 127m long vessel capable of carrying approximately 7,000km of spooled cable.

NEC has been a leading global vendor in the submarine cable system business for over 50 years, manufacturing submarine cables, submarine repeaters, and terminal station equipment, in addition to coordinating marine surveys and route design, equipment installation work, cable laying, training and delivery testing.

Until now, NEC has procured submarine cable-laying ships for each project separately. In order to respond to the growing demand for new submarine cables due to the recent spread of 5G and the increase in data traffic between data centers in various countries, NEC has chartered a long-term dedicated cable-laying ship for the first time. As a result, NEC will provide submarine cable systems more quickly and flexibly than ever before to meet customer demand.

https://www.nec.com/en/press/202210/global_20221017_01.html