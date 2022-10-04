Micron to build megafab in New York

Micron will build a "megafab" in Clay, New York (near Syracuse) to produce lead-edge memory chips in high volume using the most advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes and tools, including extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography

Micron said it will invest $20 billion in the project by 2030 and up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years. The company is looking to secure support from the recently-passed CHiPS legislation.

Micron’s central New York site could eventually include four 600,000 square foot cleanrooms, accounting for a total of 2.4 million square feet of cleanroom space – the size of approximately 40 U.S. football fields. Site preparation work will start in 2023 with construction beginning in 2024.

https://investors.micron.com/news-releases/news-release-details/micron-announces-historic-investment-100-billion-build-megafab