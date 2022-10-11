Megaport and Zenlayer enter alliance

Megaport and Zenlayer, a leading global edge cloud services provider, entered into a strategic partnership to expand the global reach of their networks to more than 800 locations across six continents to their joint customers. The combined footprint covers 800+ data centers.

Customers of Megaport and Zenlayer can now also take advantage of the companies’ full suite of enterprise services including Megaport Cloud Router, a virtual cloud routing service, Megaport Virtual Edge, a NFV hosting service that improves SD-WAN connectivity, Zenlayer’s Bare Metal Cloud, an on-demand edge compute service, and Zenlayer Global Accelerator (ZGA), a point-and-click service to instantly accelerate applications globally.

“Megaport’s strategic partnership with Zenlayer makes it easier than ever for our customers to use on-demand private connectivity to power their cloud networking anywhere in the world,” said Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer at Megaport. “Whether they’re deploying hybrid and/or multicloud or bridging SD-WAN to the cloud, Megaport customers can now securely connect mission-critical IT services in new markets, including those in Southeast Asia and South America, by using a combination of our NaaS solutions and Zenlayer’s Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offerings.”

“Adding Megaport’s extensive integration with cloud on-ramps and vast data centre reach to Zenlayer’s global network gives our customers greater choice in on-demand private connectivity to innovative and scalable IaaS solutions required by today’s digital-leading companies,” explained Joe Zhu, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Zenlayer. “Together, our global, private software-defined networks (SDNs) now make one of the largest SDNs in the world.”



