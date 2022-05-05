Tuesday, October 25, 2022

MaxLinear posts Q3 sales of $286m, up 24% yoy

 MaxLinear reported Q3 net revenue of $285.7 million, up 2% sequentially and up 24% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 58.6%, compared to 58.7% in the prior quarter, and 56.5% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was 34% of revenue, compared to 32% in the prior quarter, and 29% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.05, compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.11 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

“In the third quarter, we demonstrated strong execution with revenue up 2% sequentially and up 24% year-over-year. In particular, both Wi-Fi and ethernet delivered substantial sequential and year-over-year growth, while gateway access and wireless infrastructure contributed to solid year-over-year growth. Our connectivity category more than doubled year-over-year, driven by our differentiated Wi-Fi6 feature set, and we continue to be on a firm trajectory to deliver at least $200 million of Wi-Fi revenue in 2023. Our quarterly results included strong cash flow from operations of approximately $62 million and non-GAAP gross margin of 62.0%. We are looking forward to our pending merger with Silicon Motion, and are excited for the future growth opportunities of our comprehensive product portfolio,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.

DustPhotonics and MaxLinear demo silicon photonics + integrated lasers

Wednesday, August 10, 2022    

DustPhotonics and MaxLinear demonstrated a silicon photonics chipset with integrated lasers directly driven from a DSP without the use of any external driver chip.The MaxLinear Keystone DSP (Digital Signal Processor) and DustPhotonics Carmel Silicon Photonics chip were shown together to support direct-drive operation, which reduces the overall cost and power dissipation of optical transceivers for data communication. Potential applications include...

MaxLinear to acquire Silicon Motion for NAND flash controllers

Thursday, May 05, 2022    

MaxLinear agreed to acquire Silicon Motion in a cash and stock transaction that values the combined company at $8 billion in enterprise value.Silicon Motion, which was founded in 1997 in Taipei, Taiwan, specializes in NAND flash controller integrated circuits for solid-state storage devices. The company claims that more NAND flash components, including current and up-coming generations of 3D flash produced by Intel, Kioxia, Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix,...

