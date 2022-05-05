MaxLinear posts Q3 sales of $286m, up 24% yoy

MaxLinear reported Q3 net revenue of $285.7 million, up 2% sequentially and up 24% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 58.6%, compared to 58.7% in the prior quarter, and 56.5% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was 34% of revenue, compared to 32% in the prior quarter, and 29% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.05, compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.11 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

“In the third quarter, we demonstrated strong execution with revenue up 2% sequentially and up 24% year-over-year. In particular, both Wi-Fi and ethernet delivered substantial sequential and year-over-year growth, while gateway access and wireless infrastructure contributed to solid year-over-year growth. Our connectivity category more than doubled year-over-year, driven by our differentiated Wi-Fi6 feature set, and we continue to be on a firm trajectory to deliver at least $200 million of Wi-Fi revenue in 2023. Our quarterly results included strong cash flow from operations of approximately $62 million and non-GAAP gross margin of 62.0%. We are looking forward to our pending merger with Silicon Motion, and are excited for the future growth opportunities of our comprehensive product portfolio,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.