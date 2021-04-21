Mavenir raises $155 million

Mavenir announced a $155 million capital raise for its cloud-native mobile network software. Siris, a leading technology focused private equity firm, will remain the majority equity holder alongside material minority investor Koch Strategic Platforms, a subsidiary of Koch Industries.

The transaction brings total strategic capital raised since July 2022 to $250 million.

Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir, commented: “With the support of our long-term partners, Siris and KSP, and this additional capital, we are well-positioned to execute on our vision of transforming how the world connects and building the future of networks. With Mavenir’s end-to-end, cloud-native, 5G software platform, we are uniquely positioned to drive the digital transformation of mission-critical mobile networks that is underway. We will continue to lead the 5G transformation by investing in disruptive products to accelerate innovation in mobile networks.”

“Mavenir continues to be an industry leader at the forefront of revolutionizing the mobile network, and this investment will further accelerate the Company’s participation in the massive digital transformation opportunity as the leader in 5G,” said Hubert de Pesquidoux, a Siris Executive Partner and Executive Chairman of Mavenir. “I am confident that this investment will enhance Mavenir’s already exciting trajectory as the leader in 5G transformation.”

