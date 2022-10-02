Mavenir offers 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN radios made-in-India

Mavenir commenced the production of 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN Radios for the OpenBeam portfolio in India, for Indian and other prominent worldwide bands.

The OpenBeam portfolio includes massive MIMO, mmWave and multi-band remote radio heads (RRHs). The OpenBeam Open RAN radio solutions are available across all frequency bands and can be used for a wide range of use cases, including enterprises and public settings across urban or rural environments.

“Our manufacturing partner network is very well positioned for the sustainable and rapid scaling of Open RAN volumes and made in India requirements. With these new production sites coming online, we have reached another important milestone in our strategy to expand and evolve the Open RAN ecosystem”, said Ramnik Kamo, EVP, CIO and CPO of Mavenir.



