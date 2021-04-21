Mavenir now runs on Google Cloud

Mavenir's cloud-native 5G solutions will now be available with public cloud infrastructure on Google Cloud.

The company has previously announced integration on AWS.

Mavenir said this collaboration demonstrates true cloud-native Open RAN products in production deployment on Google Distributed Cloud. Open RAN technology separates software from hardware, meaning more flexibility for mobile operators and customers. The Open RAN approach will see many companies providing the components that make up a mobile network site, where previously one vendor would have delivered a closed solution.

Validation of Mavenir’s Open RAN product in Google Cloud allows CSPs to deploy Mavenir’s 5G Open RAN products with Google Distributed Cloud Edge, global infrastructure and state-of-the-art unified container platform Anthos. The fully containerized Distributed Units (DUs) and Central Units (CUs) software run on Google Distributed Cloud Edge, enabled by Anthos, and Mavenir’s Webscale Telco PaaS to deliver ORAN-compliant RAN networks. Validation testing includes end-to-end UE calls with other simulated 5G network components. The critical DU components are incorporated with Google Distributed Cloud Edge’s new OS and RT kernel.

“Working with Google Distributed Cloud Edge enables us to bring innovative 5G products to a broader customer base at faster pace with unique capabilities to realize true 5G potential leveraging strength within the Mavenir portfolio,” said Bejoy Pankajakshan, Mavenir’s Chief Technology & Strategy Officer. “Mavenir’s 5G solutions are proven to support full public cloud as well as hybrid cloud deployments.”

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Mavenir to offer Open RAN solutions for 5G networks,” said Amol Phadke, GM: Global Telecom Industry, Google Cloud. “Combining Mavenir’s expertise in Open RAN, 5G core, and IMS with Google Distributed Cloud Edge and global infrastructure, we look forward to providing cloud-native solutions that improve agility, scale, slicing, and resiliency for our CSP customers.”

https://www.mavenir.com/press-releases/mavenir-to-deliver-cloud-based-5g-solutions-on-google-cloud/

